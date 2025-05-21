Supreme Court's Interim Bail: Relief for Ashoka University's Professor Amid Controversy
Ashoka University expressed relief as the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad. Arrested over social media posts related to Operation Sindoor, Mahmudabad's case is still under investigation. The Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team, while limiting his online activities on Indo-Pak conflict.
Ashoka University breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested by Haryana police over social media posts concerning Operation Sindoor.
Despite the bail, the Supreme Court refused to halt the investigation against Mahmudabad, who must refrain from further online commentary on the Indo-Pak conflict and cooperate with a newly-formed Special Investigation Team (SIT), as directed by Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh.
The arrest, initiated by FIRs alleging threats to national sovereignty and integrity, triggered widespread condemnation from political circles and the academic community.
