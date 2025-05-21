Left Menu

Delhi Government Withdraws Leave Cancellations Amid Improved Indo-Pak Relations

The Delhi government has retracted its earlier decision to cancel leaves for its officials enforced due to tensions with Pakistan. The initial order was issued after India's Operation Sindoor. Relations stabilized as both nations agreed to cease military actions, prompting the resumption of normal administrative operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:37 IST
The Delhi government has reversed its earlier directive that cancelled the leaves of officials due to escalating military tensions with Pakistan. The initial decision, dated May 8, was prompted by events following Operation Sindoor which targeted terror camps in Pakistan.

However, circumstances have since improved after both nations agreed on May 10 to halt military operations, lessening the immediate threat of conflict. This development allowed the services department to rescind its leave cancellation orders.

Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian armed forces, was a direct retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists. As part of the stabilized conditions, the Delhi government has reinstated the regular leave schedules for its employees.

