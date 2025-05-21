Gaza's Struggle for Survival: The Daily Fight for Food

In the midst of Gaza's devastation, Mahmoud al-Haw, a father of four, battles daily to secure sustenance for his family. Alongside other Palestinian residents, he waits in long lines at soup kitchens amid food shortages exacerbated by an Israeli blockade aiming to control aid supplies.

The blockade, instigated in March, has heightened fears of famine, prompting global outrage. Some humanitarian deliveries resumed under pressure, yet distribution lags as Gaza endures increased Israeli military operations targeting Hamas. These actions have killed over 500 people in recent days according to local medics.

Israel asserts the blockade prevents Hamas from capturing aid but denies a hunger crisis, while international criticism mounts. Meanwhile, civilians like Haw face harsh living conditions with inadequate food resources, as political tensions and violence persist.

