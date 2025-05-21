The Kremlin signaled on Wednesday the necessity of resuming discussions with the United States focused on strategic stability. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the unfolding events underscore this need for dialogue.

Peskov acknowledged the United States' sovereign right to develop and launch the 'Golden Dome' anti-missile system, emphasizing it as an internal matter for Washington. This marks a significant American defense initiative.

Simultaneously, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday his selection for the design of the $175-billion Golden Dome missile defense system. Furthermore, he appointed a Space Force general to steer the massive project, intended to counteract potential threats from China and Russia.

