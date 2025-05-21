Tragedy Strikes in Balochistan: Army School Bus Attack Leaves Five Dead

A suicide bomber targeted an army school bus in Pakistan's Balochistan province, leaving five dead, including three children. Officials state the attack involved Indian proxies, although no evidence has been shared to support this claim. The bus, carrying around 40 students, was headed to an army-run school.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani military condemned the violence while accusing Indian terror proxies of orchestrating the attack. The military pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice, but India has yet to respond to the allegations.

Persistent tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors have been underscored by accusations of mutual militancy support, with the latest violence recalling a historic militant attack in Peshawar in 2014. No group has claimed responsibility for the Balochistan attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)