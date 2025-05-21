Left Menu

China Advocates Multilateralism in Global Trade Talks

China highlights the importance of multilateralism in resolving global trade issues amid ongoing talks with the United States. Bilateral talks have potential, but multilateral efforts are deemed necessary to tackle worldwide challenges. These discussions come after a series of reciprocal tariffs impacted numerous countries.

China announced on Wednesday that its trade discussions with the United States are crucial in narrowing differences, yet emphasized that multilateralism remains essential to resolving global trade chaos.

According to Chinese officials, while bilateral engagements can be effective at times, the nation insists that multilateral approaches are ultimately the best strategy for addressing worldwide trade difficulties.

A number of nations, including China, faced a series of reciprocal tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump in the last few months, which prompted the recent negotiations aimed at easing mounting trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

