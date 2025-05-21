Mysterious Suitcase Discovery: Woman's Body Found Near Bengaluru Railway

A woman's body was found concealed within a suitcase near the railway tracks at Chandapura, on Bengaluru's outskirts, authorities revealed on Wednesday. The discovery was made after a passerby alerted local police upon noticing the suitcase near the tracks.

Initial investigations revealed no visible injuries on the woman's body, leading officers to suspect strangulation or smothering as potential causes of death. The woman, aged 18 or older, remains unidentified, and evidence suggests she was murdered elsewhere before being disposed of in an isolated area.

Authorities have filed a murder case at Suryanagar police station. CK Baba, Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, indicated the suitcase might have been thrown from a moving train. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine the woman's identity and solve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)