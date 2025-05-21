Thomas Barrack Appointed as US Special Envoy for Syria Amid Sanctions Lift

In a significant diplomatic shift, Thomas Barrack, a close advisor to President Donald Trump and the current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is reportedly being appointed as a special envoy for Syria. This decision follows the landmark announcement of lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria.

The move highlights Turkey's growing regional influence, especially after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Barrack is expected to maintain his role as envoy to Turkey, reinforcing diplomatic strategies with Syria's interim president and urging normalization with Israel.

With U.S.-Turkish collaboration intensifying, including focused discussions on Syria held in Washington, the sanctions lift aims to facilitate aid and investment, essential for Syria's rebuilding efforts. Barrack continues to play a central role in advancing dialogue and counterterrorism initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)