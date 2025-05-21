Left Menu

Thomas Barrack Appointed as US Special Envoy for Syria Amid Sanctions Lift

Thomas Barrack, long-time advisor to Donald Trump and current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is set to be appointed as special envoy for Syria after the U.S. lifted sanctions on the country. This move acknowledges Turkey's regional influence. Barrack remains pivotal in U.S.-Turkey diplomatic dynamics and is engaged in key meetings on Syria's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 18:12 IST
In a significant diplomatic shift, Thomas Barrack, a close advisor to President Donald Trump and the current U.S. ambassador to Turkey, is reportedly being appointed as a special envoy for Syria. This decision follows the landmark announcement of lifting U.S. sanctions on Syria.

The move highlights Turkey's growing regional influence, especially after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Barrack is expected to maintain his role as envoy to Turkey, reinforcing diplomatic strategies with Syria's interim president and urging normalization with Israel.

With U.S.-Turkish collaboration intensifying, including focused discussions on Syria held in Washington, the sanctions lift aims to facilitate aid and investment, essential for Syria's rebuilding efforts. Barrack continues to play a central role in advancing dialogue and counterterrorism initiatives in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

