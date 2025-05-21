Minister Groenewald Highlights Prison Sustainability Success

In a powerful address at the 34th Session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ) in Vienna, Austria, South Africa’s Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to transformative correctional practices rooted in human rights and sustainability. The session, which also marked the 10th anniversary of the revised Nelson Mandela Rules, provided a poignant platform for discussing global prison reforms and promoting inclusive justice.

Empowering Offenders Through Self-Sufficiency

Minister Groenewald highlighted South Africa’s Self-Sufficiency and Sustainability Strategic Framework (SSSF) as a model of innovation and empowerment in the correctional space. The SSSF facilitates employment opportunities for offenders in various sectors including agriculture, bakeries, gardens, and abattoirs. More importantly, it equips them with practical life skills essential for reintegration into society.

“Enabling offenders to produce their own food has not only empowered them but also resulted in considerable savings for the South African government,” the Minister noted, emphasizing the dual benefit of rehabilitation and fiscal efficiency. By encouraging productivity within correctional facilities, the framework creates a self-sustaining model that significantly reduces the financial burden on the state.

Realizing the Spirit of the Nelson Mandela Rules

Dr Groenewald underscored that the success of initiatives like the SSSF is a clear testament to the effectiveness of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, more commonly known as the Nelson Mandela Rules. Adopted unanimously in December 2015 by the UN General Assembly, the rules establish international standards for humane and effective prison management.

The Minister reiterated that these rules not only safeguard the rights and dignity of incarcerated individuals but also pave the way for their holistic transformation. “This is one of several successful examples demonstrating how the implementation of the Nelson Mandela Rules can lead to transformative outcomes,” he said. “These outcomes equip offenders with the necessary skills and experiences to become economically independent after rehabilitation.”

Global Collaboration and Calls to Action

During his address, Minister Groenewald called on world leaders to honour the enduring legacy of President Nelson Mandela. Mandela, who was imprisoned for 27 years for his role in the struggle against apartheid, remains a global symbol of justice, dignity, and human rights. The Minister invoked Mandela’s words, “No one truly knows a nation until one has been inside its jails,” urging nations to reflect on their penal systems as a measure of societal progress.

In light of rising global prison populations, systemic overcrowding, and increasing demand for humane penal solutions, the Minister advocated for comprehensive reforms. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming UN General Assembly High-Level Debate scheduled for 13 June 2025, themed “A Second Chance: Addressing the Global Prison Challenge”. This event, he said, is a critical opportunity for the international community to recommit to rehabilitative justice.

Gender-Sensitive and Inclusive Standards

In a progressive stride, Dr Groenewald also voiced support for the Bangkok Rules, a set of UN guidelines that address the needs of women in the criminal justice system. He stressed the necessity of adopting gender-sensitive approaches that recognize and cater to the unique challenges faced by female inmates.

“Together, the Nelson Mandela Rules and the Bangkok Rules promote a more inclusive, equitable, and human rights–based correctional system,” he stated. This integrated approach not only acknowledges the diverse needs of offenders but also strengthens the broader framework for justice and rehabilitation.

Commending Global Initiatives

The Minister took a moment to commend Japan for successfully adopting the Model Strategies to Reduce Reoffending. These strategies align closely with the Nelson Mandela Rules by reinforcing the importance of rehabilitation and reintegration post-incarceration. He also expressed gratitude to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for its continued support in promoting the practical application of these standards globally.

“We encourage the UNODC to continue assisting Member States in seeking innovative ways to address prison management and penal reform,” he urged, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange among nations.

A Vision for Humane Correctional Systems

In closing, Minister Groenewald painted a vision of a just and rehabilitative future where correctional systems serve not as instruments of punishment, but as pathways to personal transformation and societal reintegration. By championing the Nelson Mandela Rules, South Africa positions itself as a global leader in humane corrections, committed to the ideals of dignity, empowerment, and second chances.

As the world prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Nelson Mandela Rules, Dr Groenewald’s message resonates as a call to action: to honour Mandela’s legacy not just in words, but through decisive, compassionate, and inclusive action that redefines the future of incarceration.