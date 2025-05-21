Execution of Embassy Attacker Spurs Diplomatic Tensions

An individual who was convicted of a deadly shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran has been executed, according to the Iranian judiciary's Mizan news outlet. The shooting, which occurred in January 2023, resulted in the death of the Azeri embassy's security chief.

The incident intensified diplomatic tensions, with Azerbaijan condemning the shooting as an 'act of terrorism.' However, Iranian authorities adjudged the attack to have been motivated by 'personal reasons.' The defendant claimed during his trial that his actions were driven by the belief that his wife was at the embassy and unwilling to see him.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expressed satisfaction with the sentencing, highlighting their expectation of the 'harshest punishment' for the crime. Relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have been historically fraught, with disagreements over the treatment of ethnic Azeris in Iran and Azerbaijan's alignment with Israel, Iran's major adversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)