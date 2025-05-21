BJP Criticizes Gandhis Over National Herald Case

The Enforcement Directorate's assertion of a prima facie money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi has catalyzed a fervent reaction from the BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted the Gandhis, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations that transcend legal dimensions, posing political and ethical questions.

Highlighting a discrepancy in the sale of assets, Trivedi recalled the historical principles of the Congress, suggesting that the current leadership diverges from the ideals once upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)