BJP Criticizes Gandhis Over National Herald Case

The BJP has criticized the Gandhi family, particularly Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, after the Enforcement Directorate presented a prima facie case of money laundering against them related to the National Herald matter. The situation raises legal, political, and moral concerns over property mismanagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's assertion of a prima facie money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi has catalyzed a fervent reaction from the BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted the Gandhis, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations that transcend legal dimensions, posing political and ethical questions.

Highlighting a discrepancy in the sale of assets, Trivedi recalled the historical principles of the Congress, suggesting that the current leadership diverges from the ideals once upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

