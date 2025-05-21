BJP Criticizes Gandhis Over National Herald Case
The BJP has criticized the Gandhi family, particularly Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, after the Enforcement Directorate presented a prima facie case of money laundering against them related to the National Herald matter. The situation raises legal, political, and moral concerns over property mismanagement.
The Enforcement Directorate's assertion of a prima facie money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi has catalyzed a fervent reaction from the BJP.
BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lambasted the Gandhis, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations that transcend legal dimensions, posing political and ethical questions.
Highlighting a discrepancy in the sale of assets, Trivedi recalled the historical principles of the Congress, suggesting that the current leadership diverges from the ideals once upheld by Mahatma Gandhi.
