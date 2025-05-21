Odisha Unveils Comprehensive Maternity Leave Guidelines for Women Employees
The Odisha government introduced clear maternity leave guidelines, allowing female employees 180 days off around childbirth. It clarifies leave eligibility for those joining post-childbirth or facing miscarriages. The leave accommodates up to two children and requires childbirth in a recognized medical facility.
The Odisha government has announced definitive guidelines concerning maternity leave for its female employees. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the move, which outlines a 180-day maternity leave policy that can be utilized three months prior to or within six months after childbirth. The policy affirms the requirement for childbirth to occur at recognized medical facilities.
These guidelines also address scenarios involving female employees who were not employed at the time of childbirth but joined service later, offering them maternity leave until their child reaches six months of age, though this leave may be less than 180 days.
The maternity leave policy, applicable to employees with fewer than two children, also includes provisions for cases of miscarriage, the death of a newborn, or stillbirth.
