Left Menu

Historic Land Rights Demand for Goa's Tribals

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes Chairperson Antar Singh Arya urged the Goa government to grant land ownership rights to tribal cultivators. Many tribals, who have farmed lands for decades, still lack ownership, impacting their access to welfare schemes. Meetings with Goa officials and stakeholders were held to address the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:41 IST
Historic Land Rights Demand for Goa's Tribals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, Antar Singh Arya, has made a fervent appeal to the Goa government, urging it to award land ownership rights to tribal inhabitants who have been farming the land for extended periods but remain reliant on landlords. Arya emphasized that despite their longstanding relationship with the land, these tribespersons are denied the rights they deserve.

During his visit, Arya held discussions with Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as well as with a variety of stakeholders concerned with tribal rights, which included both government bodies and NGOs. He highlighted the significant hurdle that the lack of land ownership poses to these communities, noting the struggle tribal individuals face when seeking to build homes or access state and central welfare initiatives.

In his dialogue with the Goa Chief Secretary, Dr. V. Candavelou, Arya shared that tribal people have been farming some lands for over a hundred years. He promised that these details would be reflected in the forthcoming annual Action Taken Report to be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu, in a bid to push for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025