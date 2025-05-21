Left Menu

Deadly Attack Strikes Police Post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two police officers were killed and one was injured in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Assailants used explosives on a police check post in the Bannu district. The attack led to significant damage, power disruption, and a hunt for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:00 IST
Deadly Attack Strikes Police Post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a police check post was targeted in a terrorist attack, resulting in the death of two officers and injury to another.

The attack unfolded on Wednesday in the Bannu district near the New Sabzi Mandi area, when assailants detonated explosives at the check post's main gate, allowing them to storm in and open fire.

The explosion not only resulted in casualties but also caused extensive damage to surrounding areas, including the collapse of an electricity transformer, cutting power supply. In response, security forces have cordoned off the site and initiated a manhunt for those responsible. No group has yet claimed responsibility for this brazen attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

