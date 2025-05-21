Left Menu

Decisive Strike: Major Blow to Naxalism with Operation Black Forest

In a significant development in India's battle against Naxalism, security forces neutralized 27 Maoists, including top leader Nambala Keshav Rao, in Chhattisgarh. The action, part of Operation Black Forest, also led to 54 arrests and 84 surrenders, marking a pivotal success for national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, declared the elimination of 27 Maoists, including the organization's general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao, in Chhattisgarh as a 'decisive strike' in the nation's fight against Naxalism.

This strategic victory, achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, represents a game-changing moment for India's national security efforts against left-wing extremism.

Labelled as Operation Black Forest, the operation also resulted in the arrest of 54 Maoists and the surrender of 84 more across multiple states, marking a critical milestone in curbing Naxal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

