Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Controversial Academic Amid Investigation

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, arrested for controversial social media posts, while refusing to halt the investigation. A special investigation team will examine the case. Mahmudabad is restricted from making related public comments and must surrender his passport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:23 IST
Court Grants Bail to Controversial Academic Amid Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted interim bail to Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, following his arrest over contentious social media posts related to Operation Sindoor. However, the court has refused to pause the ongoing investigation against him.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotisar Singh directed the formation of a special investigation team by the Haryana police to delve deeper into the case. Headed by an Inspector General, the team is tasked with evaluating two FIRs filed against Mahmudabad for his allegedly offensive posts.

Recognizing the delicateness of the language used by Mahmudabad, who leads the political science department at Ashoka University, the court emphasized respectful discourse, even as it defended freedom of speech. Mahmudabad has been instructed to abstain from commenting publicly on the posts under investigation, and he is required to surrender his passport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025