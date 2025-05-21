Left Menu

Security Reinforced at Bhakra Dam Amidst Water Dispute

The Union government has deployed 296 CISF personnel to secure Bhakra dam from potential terrorist threats amid a water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. The decision follows intelligence reports and seeks to prevent possible sabotage. The dam, a major water source, remains at the center of inter-state tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:26 IST
Security Reinforced at Bhakra Dam Amidst Water Dispute
The Centre has taken decisive action to bolster security at the Bhakra dam as tensions rise between Punjab and Haryana over water distribution. A 296-member contingent of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been sanctioned to guard the dam against potential sabotage or terror attacks.

The Union Home Ministry's directive follows intelligence assessments indicating possible threats to the structure. This development comes against the backdrop of ongoing disagreements between the two states, with Punjab resisting the release of extra water to Haryana. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan recently chaired a meeting to address this issue.

With Bhakra dam being a critical water reserve—second only to the Indira Sagar dam—it is essential to protect this infrastructure amidst the dispute. The dam, crucial for both regions, underscores the complexities of resource sharing in water-scarce areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

