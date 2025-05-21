Supreme Court Blocks Controversial Shin Bet Chief Dismissal

Israel's Supreme Court has emphatically ruled against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, labeling it illegal and conflicting with national laws. This verdict comes amidst widespread public protests and increasing scrutiny of Netanyahu's government actions.

The court's decision stemmed from concerns about a potential conflict of interest, citing the ongoing investigation in the 'Qatar-Gate' affair involving Netanyahu. In March, Netanyahu announced plans to sack Bar, which ignited accusations that the government was undermining vital state institutions.

The ruling underscores the judiciary's role in safeguarding democratic principles, especially after claims emerged that Bar's dismissal was linked to his refusal to spy on Israeli protesters and obstruct Netanyahu's corruption trial. The rejected allegations spotlight persistent challenges within Israel's political landscape.

