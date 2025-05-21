India's Commitment to Peace in the Indian Ocean Region Reaffirmed at IORA Meeting
India reiterated the threat of terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, at the 24th IORA Council of Ministers meeting. India, currently Vice-Chair of IORA, discussed strengthening regional ties and adopted the 'Colombo Communique'. The meeting emphasized cooperation and India's commitment to the Indian Ocean Region's development.
- Country:
- India
At the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting, India stressed the ongoing threat posed by terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border activities, to the region's peace and security.
The virtual meeting, under the theme 'Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generation', saw participation from all 22 IORA Member States and their 12 Dialogue Partners. Discussions focused on enhancing regional cooperation, resulting in the adoption of the 'Colombo Communique'.
As the Vice-Chair, India confirmed its dedication to the region's development and peace, preparing to assume the Chairship in 2025, with an emphasis on regional collaboration as integral to addressing shared concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congo and Rwanda's Peace Proposal: A Path to Lasting Peace?
UN Security Council Grills Pakistan Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Air India Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Amid Security Concerns
Tensions Mount: Heightened Security in Kashmir Amid Pahalgam Aftermath
Trump Claims Both Russia and Ukraine Seek Peace Amidst Falling Oil Prices