India's Commitment to Peace in the Indian Ocean Region Reaffirmed at IORA Meeting

India reiterated the threat of terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, at the 24th IORA Council of Ministers meeting. India, currently Vice-Chair of IORA, discussed strengthening regional ties and adopted the 'Colombo Communique'. The meeting emphasized cooperation and India's commitment to the Indian Ocean Region's development.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) meeting, India stressed the ongoing threat posed by terrorism, including state-sponsored cross-border activities, to the region's peace and security.

The virtual meeting, under the theme 'Sustainable Indian Ocean for Future Generation', saw participation from all 22 IORA Member States and their 12 Dialogue Partners. Discussions focused on enhancing regional cooperation, resulting in the adoption of the 'Colombo Communique'.

As the Vice-Chair, India confirmed its dedication to the region's development and peace, preparing to assume the Chairship in 2025, with an emphasis on regional collaboration as integral to addressing shared concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

