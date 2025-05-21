Gold Smuggling Scandal: Starlet Ranya Rao Under Federal Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids across Karnataka, probing educational institutions linked to state's Home Minister G Parameshwara. The inquiry focuses on a money laundering case tied to actor Ranya Rao, allegedly part of a gold smuggling operation, as per sources.

Sixteen locations were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Hawala operators and bogus financial transactions purportedly funneled money into Rao's accounts. A controversial payment of Rs 40 lakh, possibly linked to Parameshwara, lacks supporting documentation.

While officials uncover connections between illegal forex dealings and Rao's network, the actress, arrested in March at Bengaluru airport with 14.2 kg of gold, remains behind bars. Despite a court granting bail for another charge, a new case under COFEPOSA keeps her detained as gold trafficking concerns heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)