Gold Smuggling Scandal: Starlet Ranya Rao Under Federal Scrutiny
Federal raids have targeted educational institutions linked to Karnataka's Home Minister in a gold smuggling investigation involving actor Ranya Rao. The Enforcement Directorate is examining illegal financial transactions and hawala operations. Rao remains behind bars under preventive detention laws after failed chargesheet filings and gold seizures at Bengaluru airport.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids across Karnataka, probing educational institutions linked to state's Home Minister G Parameshwara. The inquiry focuses on a money laundering case tied to actor Ranya Rao, allegedly part of a gold smuggling operation, as per sources.
Sixteen locations were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Hawala operators and bogus financial transactions purportedly funneled money into Rao's accounts. A controversial payment of Rs 40 lakh, possibly linked to Parameshwara, lacks supporting documentation.
While officials uncover connections between illegal forex dealings and Rao's network, the actress, arrested in March at Bengaluru airport with 14.2 kg of gold, remains behind bars. Despite a court granting bail for another charge, a new case under COFEPOSA keeps her detained as gold trafficking concerns heighten.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ED raids multiple locations in Gujarat as part of money laundering probe into financial 'irregularities' in Waqf properties: Officials.
Money Laundering Tangle: Ex-TNPCB Officer Under ED Scanner
President gives sanction to prosecute RJD chief Lalu Prasad in railway land-for-jobs money laundering case being investigated by ED: Sources.
ED registers money laundering case to probe an alleged liquor scam during previous YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh: Officials.
German Politician Faces Probe Over Bribery and Money Laundering