Gold Smuggling Scandal: Starlet Ranya Rao Under Federal Scrutiny

Federal raids have targeted educational institutions linked to Karnataka's Home Minister in a gold smuggling investigation involving actor Ranya Rao. The Enforcement Directorate is examining illegal financial transactions and hawala operations. Rao remains behind bars under preventive detention laws after failed chargesheet filings and gold seizures at Bengaluru airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a series of raids across Karnataka, probing educational institutions linked to state's Home Minister G Parameshwara. The inquiry focuses on a money laundering case tied to actor Ranya Rao, allegedly part of a gold smuggling operation, as per sources.

Sixteen locations were searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Hawala operators and bogus financial transactions purportedly funneled money into Rao's accounts. A controversial payment of Rs 40 lakh, possibly linked to Parameshwara, lacks supporting documentation.

While officials uncover connections between illegal forex dealings and Rao's network, the actress, arrested in March at Bengaluru airport with 14.2 kg of gold, remains behind bars. Despite a court granting bail for another charge, a new case under COFEPOSA keeps her detained as gold trafficking concerns heighten.

(With inputs from agencies.)

