Tripura's Firm Stance on Illegal Entries: No More Bangladesh Nationals or Rohingyas

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has declared that no Bangladesh nationals or Rohingyas will be allowed to illegally enter the northeastern Indian state. Saha assured that even if any such individuals manage to cross the border unlawfully, they will be deported back to their original countries as per existing legal protocols.

This stern announcement comes after Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma raised alarms in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Debbarma highlighted the prevalence of illegal immigrants across Tripura and urged both the central and state government to take decisive action to repatriate them.

The seriousness of the situation is underscored by recent figures: between January 2024 and February 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 816 Bangladesh nationals and 79 Rohingyas residing illegally within the state.

