Bangladesh Denies Humanitarian Corridor Talks Amidst Tensions
Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has announced no talks are underway for a 'humanitarian corridor' to Myanmar's Rakhine state, despite engaging with global stakeholders like the US and China. Discussions with the UN continue as Bangladesh navigates political pressures and focuses on national interests.
Bangladesh's interim government firmly stated on Wednesday that there are no ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of a 'humanitarian corridor' to the conflict-ridden Rakhine state in Myanmar.
According to Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is not under any external pressure from nations like the United States or China. However, dialogue with the United Nations is ongoing to ensure humanitarian aid delivery through existing channels.
The government emphasized that any decision on aid transportation would involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, emphasizing national security priorities. Meanwhile, concerns grow as political parties warn against any agreement that could threaten the nation's sovereignty.
