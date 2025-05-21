Left Menu

Bangladesh Denies Humanitarian Corridor Talks Amidst Tensions

Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has announced no talks are underway for a 'humanitarian corridor' to Myanmar's Rakhine state, despite engaging with global stakeholders like the US and China. Discussions with the UN continue as Bangladesh navigates political pressures and focuses on national interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:54 IST
Bangladesh Denies Humanitarian Corridor Talks Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government firmly stated on Wednesday that there are no ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of a 'humanitarian corridor' to the conflict-ridden Rakhine state in Myanmar.

According to Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is not under any external pressure from nations like the United States or China. However, dialogue with the United Nations is ongoing to ensure humanitarian aid delivery through existing channels.

The government emphasized that any decision on aid transportation would involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, emphasizing national security priorities. Meanwhile, concerns grow as political parties warn against any agreement that could threaten the nation's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025