Bangladesh Denies Humanitarian Corridor Talks Amidst Tensions

Bangladesh's interim government firmly stated on Wednesday that there are no ongoing discussions regarding the establishment of a 'humanitarian corridor' to the conflict-ridden Rakhine state in Myanmar.

According to Khalilur Rahman, the national security adviser to Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh is not under any external pressure from nations like the United States or China. However, dialogue with the United Nations is ongoing to ensure humanitarian aid delivery through existing channels.

The government emphasized that any decision on aid transportation would involve consultations with relevant stakeholders, emphasizing national security priorities. Meanwhile, concerns grow as political parties warn against any agreement that could threaten the nation's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)