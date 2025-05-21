Left Menu

Teachers Arrested For Nursery Student's Tragic Death

Two teachers have been arrested in connection with the death of a four-year-old nursery student in a school. The incident occurred when the child collapsed after being slapped by the teachers, leading to a case of culpable homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:30 IST
Teachers Arrested For Nursery Student's Tragic Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, two teachers were apprehended by the police on Wednesday following the tragic death of a four-year-old nursery student. The child allegedly succumbed after being subjected to physical abuse.

The unfortunate event took place on May 15 at a school within the Naini Police Station limits, according to local law enforcement officials. Initial findings reported by the police indicate that the child collapsed after being slapped by teachers Aarti Jaiswal and Shivangi Jaiswal.

The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The teachers remain under custody as further investigations continue to unravel the details of this grievous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025