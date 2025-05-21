Teachers Arrested For Nursery Student's Tragic Death

In a shocking incident, two teachers were apprehended by the police on Wednesday following the tragic death of a four-year-old nursery student. The child allegedly succumbed after being subjected to physical abuse.

The unfortunate event took place on May 15 at a school within the Naini Police Station limits, according to local law enforcement officials. Initial findings reported by the police indicate that the child collapsed after being slapped by teachers Aarti Jaiswal and Shivangi Jaiswal.

The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The teachers remain under custody as further investigations continue to unravel the details of this grievous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)