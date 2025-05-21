Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Deportation to South Sudan Amidst Judicial Orders

A U.S. judge has ruled that President Trump's administration violated a judicial order by attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan. The migrants were denied the chance to contest their deportation, raising legal and safety concerns. The effort reflects earlier legal clashes over aggressive immigration policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has reprimanded President Donald Trump's administration for attempting to deport migrants to South Sudan, highlighting a breach of judicial orders that migrants be given the chance to contest deportations. The incident is part of ongoing legal battles over the administration's aggressive immigration policies.

The attempt to deport eight men, all convicted of serious crimes, was criticized by immigrant advocates as a violation of their rights. The U.S. State Department warns against travel to South Sudan due to high levels of violence and political instability, compounding fears for the migrants' safety.

District Judge Brian Murphy's preliminary injunction stresses the importance of due process under the U.S. Constitution. Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security remains firm on removing individuals deemed dangerous, but further legal confrontations seem likely as this story unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

