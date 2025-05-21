Unyielding Valor: BSF's Valiant Defense Across Jammu Border
The Border Security Force launched a retaliatory operation across the Jammu border, destroying five Pakistani posts and a terrorist launch pad. This action was in response to continued attacks by Pakistan, highlighting the bravery of female guards. The Poonch sector remains tense after Operation Sindoor followed the Pahalgam terror attack.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic counter-operation along the Jammu border, the Border Security Force (BSF) dismantled five Pakistani posts and a terrorist launch pad, an officer revealed on Wednesday.
The decisive action was a retaliation for systematic and continuous assaults on civilian areas and Indian establishments by Pakistan, according to BSF Commandant Chandresh Sona. The operation included heavy shelling and faced both the Pakistan Army and Rangers, leading to significant enemy casualties.
Amid escalating tensions in the Poonch sector following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the conflict has seen waves of artillery shelling in the Jammu region. These events prompted evacuations to relief camps as locals sought safety from the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Woman killed in Pakistani mortar shelling along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district: Officials.
Education Halted Amid Border Tensions in Jammu
Tensions Escalate: Cross-Border Shelling Claims Lives in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Prepared for Border Tensions
Seven dead, 38 injured as Pakistan Army pounds civilian areas along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.