Gaza Aid Crisis: Struggles Amid Blockade and Conflict

Amid an Israeli blockade, Palestinians in Gaza are struggling for survival as international aid remains stalled. Despite Israel lifting the blockade, aid deliveries are delayed due to security concerns. The economic and political situation worsens as airstrikes persist, resulting in international criticism of Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gaza's humanitarian crisis persists as international aid efforts continue to face daunting obstacles. Despite Israel's recent decision to lift an 11-week blockade, access to Gaza remains perilous, preventing much-needed supplies from reaching the local populace. In response, the World Food Programme has expressed growing concern over the plight of Gazans.

Efforts to distribute aid have been hindered by security challenges, with only a fraction of the aid trucks managing to leave the Kerem Shalom crossing. The region's economic and social infrastructure remains in dire straits, with local bakeries and markets struggling to sustain themselves amid the ongoing crisis.

International pressure mounts on Israel as condemnation grows over its handling of the Gaza situation. Domestically, criticism within Israel is also emerging, highlighting the contentious nature of the government's approach to the blockade and military campaign. Calls for a ceasefire and a humanitarian resolution continue to gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

