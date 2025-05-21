Tehsildar's Typing Mishap: Negligence Sparks Social Media Uproar

An administrative oversight in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district led to the removal of a tehsildar following the issuance of erroneous death certificates.

The certificates, intended for residents like Govind from Chaturvedi Nagar Colony, bizarrely listed 'Bhind' in all sections, including the applicant and deceased's names, sparking public outcry.

The mishap drew attention when shared on social media, compelling officials to act. Mohan Lal Sharma, the tehsildar in question, attributed the mistake to the Lok Seva Kendra, calling it a 'typing error.'

(With inputs from agencies.)