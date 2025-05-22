Amid War and Aid Delays: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations is facing significant challenges in distributing urgently needed aid within Gaza, as Israeli military restrictions and safety fears cause delays. Despite international pressures leading to some aid trucks entering Gaza, distribution has stalled, exacerbating the region's humanitarian crisis.

As food security experts warn of the potential for famine without lifting the blockade, the situation grows increasingly dire. Most of Gaza's 2.3 million residents now depend on nearly depleted communal kitchens, with signs of malnutrition and hunger rising sharply.

Further complications arose as Israeli troops fired warning shots near international diplomats visiting Jenin. This development, which occurred during a briefing on the West Bank humanitarian condition, highlights the complex and volatile nature of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)