Rapper Charged Over Hezbollah Flag Display

Liam O'Hanna, known as Mo Chara from the Irish rap band Kneecap, faces terrorism charges for displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show. The flag raised suspicions of support for the banned group, leading to his scheduled court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 00:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 00:50 IST
Liam O'Hanna, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap and known by his stage name Mo Chara, has been charged with a terrorism-related offense in the UK. The charge stems from his display of a Hezbollah flag during a live performance in London.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that the flag was displayed in a manner that could lead to reasonable suspicion of support for Hezbollah, an organization proscribed in the UK. This incident occurred during a band show in November.

Kneecap's management team has not issued an official statement regarding this development. O'Hanna is set to make his court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

