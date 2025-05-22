Rapper Charged Over Hezbollah Flag Display

Liam O'Hanna, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap and known by his stage name Mo Chara, has been charged with a terrorism-related offense in the UK. The charge stems from his display of a Hezbollah flag during a live performance in London.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that the flag was displayed in a manner that could lead to reasonable suspicion of support for Hezbollah, an organization proscribed in the UK. This incident occurred during a band show in November.

Kneecap's management team has not issued an official statement regarding this development. O'Hanna is set to make his court appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on June 18.

