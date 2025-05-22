Left Menu

Federal Judge Rules for Family Reunion in High-Profile Deportation Case

A federal judge ruled that detained Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil must be allowed to see his wife amidst ongoing deportation proceedings linked to his activism. His wife, Noor Abdalla, supported Khalil's bid, highlighting the newborn son they share. Khalil's case challenges the U.S. administration's immigration decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 03:23 IST
A federal judge has mandated that Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and activist currently detained, is allowed to meet with his wife, Noor Abdalla. This decision comes amidst Khalil's ongoing deportation proceedings.

Khalil, arrested in March over protests concerning Israel's military actions in Gaza, seeks to challenge the legality of the government's actions. His green card was revoked under U.S. immigration law, marking his presence as adverse to U.S. interests. Abdalla, who recently gave birth to their son, emphasizes their need to meet.

Khalil's case brings up significant constitutional debates regarding free speech. U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz is scrutinizing these claims. While security concerns were raised by government lawyers, the judge ensured Khalil could consult with his legal team and his wife before his immigration hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

