Russia Intercepts Over 370 Ukrainian Drones Amid Intensified Conflict

Russia reported on Wednesday that its air defenses successfully intercepted more than 370 Ukrainian drones. This included multiple drones approaching Moscow, prompting temporary shutdowns of the capital's airports to ensure flight safety. Notably, no casualties were reported.

The conflict in Ukraine, now over three years old, has seen a significant intensification, with advanced drone warfare as a focal point. According to a series of statements by Russia's Defense Ministry on Telegram, 376 drones were destroyed or intercepted, predominantly over Russia's western regions near Ukraine. Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, noted that 27 drones were specifically targeted en route to Moscow.

Ukraine's military confirmed that its drones struck a key semiconductor facility in the Oryol region, vital to Russia's military equipment production. As battlegrounds evolve, both sides deploy new drone technologies, spurring tactical innovations. Meanwhile, Russian and Ukrainian forces report various strategic advances, though such claims remain unverified by independent sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)