Gaza's Hospitals Under Siege: The Human Cost Amid a Devastating Conflict
In northern Gaza, Israeli forces have encircled two remaining operational hospitals, preventing movement in or out. The ongoing conflict has heavily damaged medical facilities and critical infrastructure. The siege is part of Israel's pressure on Hamas, with accusations of hospitals being used as militant hideouts.
In an escalating crisis in northern Gaza, Israel's military has surrounded two hospitals, critically impacting their operations. Israeli forces have confined access to the facilities, straining efforts to deliver care to the Palestinian population caught in the crossfire.
The Indonesian and al-Awda hospitals, among the last functioning in the area, have been targeted by Israeli strikes amidst accusations that Hamas militants have been using hospitals as bases for operations. The hospitals' precarious situation paints a dire picture of the beleaguered healthcare system in Gaza.
With vital medical facilities on the brink of collapse, the humanitarian situation grows more desperate each day. Hundreds of attacks on health centers highlight the conflict's toll, with accusations that the strikes are part of a larger strategy to forcibly displace Gaza's residents as Israel intensifies its offensive to dismantle Hamas infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says 3 hostages held by Hamas have died, leaving only 21 believed to be alive, as Israel plans new Gaza operation, reports AP.
Crisis in Myanmar: Healthcare System Struggles Amid Quake Aftermath
Tensions Rise: Israeli Drone Strike in Lebanon Targets Hamas Member
Israeli Drone Strike: Escalating Tensions with Hamas in Lebanon
Sudan's Strategic Port Under Siege: Tensions Escalate with Drone Strikes