Gaza's Hospitals Under Siege: The Human Cost Amid a Devastating Conflict

In an escalating crisis in northern Gaza, Israel's military has surrounded two hospitals, critically impacting their operations. Israeli forces have confined access to the facilities, straining efforts to deliver care to the Palestinian population caught in the crossfire.

The Indonesian and al-Awda hospitals, among the last functioning in the area, have been targeted by Israeli strikes amidst accusations that Hamas militants have been using hospitals as bases for operations. The hospitals' precarious situation paints a dire picture of the beleaguered healthcare system in Gaza.

With vital medical facilities on the brink of collapse, the humanitarian situation grows more desperate each day. Hundreds of attacks on health centers highlight the conflict's toll, with accusations that the strikes are part of a larger strategy to forcibly displace Gaza's residents as Israel intensifies its offensive to dismantle Hamas infrastructure.

