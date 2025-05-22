Left Menu

Legal Clash: Deportation to South Sudan Raises Questions

A federal judge condemned the U.S. government's deportation of eight immigrants to South Sudan, citing a violation of court orders meant to protect them from potential danger. The deportation highlights ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and judiciary over immigration policies and deportations to unsafe countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 04:42 IST
Legal Clash: Deportation to South Sudan Raises Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has criticized the U.S. government for disregarding a court order on deportations to third countries by sending eight immigrants to South Sudan. Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston noted that the deported individuals did not have a fair chance to contest their removal, which could endanger their lives.

The Trump administration defends its actions, claiming the deported men were national security threats. However, attorneys argue the government ignored prior mandates requiring individuals to have a meaningful opportunity to contest deportations to countries where they may face harm.

The latest immigration crackdown has led to numerous legal challenges. Activists and attorneys accuse the administration of sidestepping due process, while the Trump government argues that judicial roadblocks impede the removal of criminals from U.S. soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

