New Orleans Archdiocese Settles for $180 Million in Clergy Abuse Case

The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced a substantial settlement, agreeing to pay nearly $180 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse. This agreement marks a significant step in the ongoing crisis that has affected the Catholic Church worldwide.

The settlement will see the archdiocese, its parishes, and several insurers contribute $179.2 million into a trust. This fund aims to benefit survivors once the church emerges from bankruptcy, according to a statement released by the negotiating committee.

The deal, described as including 'unprecedented' provisions, outlines procedures to prevent future abuse and support survivors. These include a survivors' bill of rights and revised processes for addressing abuse claims. The agreement awaits approval from the bankruptcy court, abuse survivors, and other Archdiocese creditors.

