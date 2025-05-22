New Orleans Archdiocese Settles for $180 Million in Clergy Abuse Case
The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to a $180 million settlement with victims of clergy sexual abuse, allocating funds into a trust after the church exits bankruptcy. The settlement includes measures for future abuse prevention and requires court approval.
The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced a substantial settlement, agreeing to pay nearly $180 million to victims of clergy sexual abuse. This agreement marks a significant step in the ongoing crisis that has affected the Catholic Church worldwide.
The settlement will see the archdiocese, its parishes, and several insurers contribute $179.2 million into a trust. This fund aims to benefit survivors once the church emerges from bankruptcy, according to a statement released by the negotiating committee.
The deal, described as including 'unprecedented' provisions, outlines procedures to prevent future abuse and support survivors. These include a survivors' bill of rights and revised processes for addressing abuse claims. The agreement awaits approval from the bankruptcy court, abuse survivors, and other Archdiocese creditors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
