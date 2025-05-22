Left Menu

New Orleans Archdiocese Settles Abuse Claims with $180 Million Deal

The Archdiocese of New Orleans will pay nearly $180 million to clergy abuse victims. Despite the settlement, many survivors oppose it, criticizing the secretive signing process. The deal awaits the approval of survivors and the court, aiming to end a 2020 lawsuit and enforce measures preventing future abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Neworleans | Updated: 22-05-2025 06:52 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 06:52 IST
The Archdiocese of New Orleans has agreed to a nearly $180 million settlement for victims of clergy sexual abuse, as announced on Wednesday. This settlement marks the latest in a series of financial agreements by the Catholic Church in response to abuse claims. The arrangement involves the archdiocese, its associated parishes, and several insurers, who will collectively provide $179.2 million into a trust established to support survivors once the church emerges from bankruptcy, according to a statement from the negotiating committee.

However, many survivors and their representatives are not in favor of the agreement. They argue that the settlement was reached in secret, without the consent of the majority of victim-survivors, as emphasized by attorneys Soren Gisleson, Johnny Denenea, and Richard Trahant in a statement to The Associated Press. They regard the settlement as part of a continuing legacy of misuse by the Archdiocese. The resolution requires the approval of survivors, the bankruptcy court, and other archdiocese creditors, but faces potential rejection by those it aims to compensate.

The settlement also proposes unprecedented measures to prevent future abuse, including a survivors' bill of rights and modifications to how the Archdiocese processes abuse claims. Archbishop Gregory Aymond expressed gratitude for reaching an agreement that offers a path towards healing. More than 500 individuals alleging abuse by clergy are involved in the case, which has highlighted a history of unreported abuse and clerical reassignment.

