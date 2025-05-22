Tragedy Strikes Israeli Diplomats in D.C.: Anti-Semitic Shooting Claims Lives Outside Museum

In a tragic incident outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., two Israeli embassy staff members were shot and killed, casting a shadow over what should have been a historic event. The victims, a young couple poised to become engaged, were identified as casualties in what officials describe as an anti-Semitic attack.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, aged 30, was apprehended shortly after the shooting. Authorities noted his chanting of "Free Palestine" while in custody. Despite having no prior encounters with law enforcement, Rodriguez's actions have sparked a stern response from leaders across the globe, with condemnations pouring in from U.S. and Israeli officials alike.

The shooting has been labeled a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism" by Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, emphasizing a critical call to action for U.S. authorities. High-ranking figures such as President Donald Trump and Israeli President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack, demanding an end to hatred and radicalism. Efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice are underway, as the world watches closely.

