India's Global Push: Operation Sindoor and the Fight Against Terrorism
India launches a global outreach following Operation Sindoor, sending multi-party delegations to the UAE and Japan. These initiatives aim to strengthen international support against state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan. Key discussions reaffirm commitments to combating terrorism and highlight deep bonds with partner nations.
India has initiated an international diplomatic effort to combat terrorism originating from Pakistan, sending multi-party delegations to the UAE and Japan to reinforce its stance. These missions follow the recent Operation Sindoor, a decisive action against terror bases.
During meetings in the UAE, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Indian officials underscored the ongoing threat posed by terrorism and reaffirmed a joint commitment to a zero-tolerance approach against it. Important discussions were held with UAE ministers and key figures, highlighting the deep bilateral relationship.
Simultaneously, in Japan, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha led a delegation that engaged with Japanese leaders, strengthening mutual resolve to combat terrorism. Japan acknowledged India's efforts and offered steadfast support. Such diplomatic engagements are part of a broader initiative to unite support from 33 global capitals against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
