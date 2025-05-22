Left Menu

India's Global Push: Operation Sindoor and the Fight Against Terrorism

India launches a global outreach following Operation Sindoor, sending multi-party delegations to the UAE and Japan. These initiatives aim to strengthen international support against state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan. Key discussions reaffirm commitments to combating terrorism and highlight deep bonds with partner nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:41 IST
India has initiated an international diplomatic effort to combat terrorism originating from Pakistan, sending multi-party delegations to the UAE and Japan to reinforce its stance. These missions follow the recent Operation Sindoor, a decisive action against terror bases.

During meetings in the UAE, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, Indian officials underscored the ongoing threat posed by terrorism and reaffirmed a joint commitment to a zero-tolerance approach against it. Important discussions were held with UAE ministers and key figures, highlighting the deep bilateral relationship.

Simultaneously, in Japan, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha led a delegation that engaged with Japanese leaders, strengthening mutual resolve to combat terrorism. Japan acknowledged India's efforts and offered steadfast support. Such diplomatic engagements are part of a broader initiative to unite support from 33 global capitals against terrorism.

