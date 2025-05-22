Achieving Justice: Compensation for Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday Victims

In a significant move towards justice, the Sri Lankan government informed the Supreme Court that 661 victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings have received compensation, totaling SLR 310 million.

The Attorney General's Department confirmed that over 99 percent of allocated funds meant for reparations have been successfully disbursed among the victims.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court mandated compensation from former government officials, including former president Maithripala Sirisena, for ignoring intelligence that warned of the attacks, which resulted in 270 deaths and over 500 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)