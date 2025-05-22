Left Menu

Achieving Justice: Compensation for Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday Victims

The Sri Lankan government compensated over 660 victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, distributing SLR 310 million. Following court orders, former officials, including ex-president Maithripala Sirisena, were held accountable for neglecting prior intelligence that could have prevented the attacks, which claimed 270 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-05-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:56 IST
Achieving Justice: Compensation for Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday Victims
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move towards justice, the Sri Lankan government informed the Supreme Court that 661 victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings have received compensation, totaling SLR 310 million.

The Attorney General's Department confirmed that over 99 percent of allocated funds meant for reparations have been successfully disbursed among the victims.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court mandated compensation from former government officials, including former president Maithripala Sirisena, for ignoring intelligence that warned of the attacks, which resulted in 270 deaths and over 500 injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

