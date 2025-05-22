Delhi Initiates Major Shift in Prison Infrastructure

The Delhi government is making strides to address the overcrowding at Tihar Jail, known for exceeding its capacity by over twofold.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her budget speech, announced plans to relocate the existing prison complex, aiming to create a more efficient infrastructure.

The government is also proceeding with a new high-security facility in Narela, inspired by the historic Cellular Jail, alongside initiating meetings with land agencies for further developments in the city's correctional facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)