Delhi Initiates Major Shift in Prison Infrastructure
The Delhi government is taking steps to alleviate overcrowding in Tihar Jail by planning to relocate the complex and construct a new high-security prison in Narela. Meetings with various land agencies indicate progress towards decongesting the existing facility, which houses more than double its intended capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is making strides to address the overcrowding at Tihar Jail, known for exceeding its capacity by over twofold.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her budget speech, announced plans to relocate the existing prison complex, aiming to create a more efficient infrastructure.
The government is also proceeding with a new high-security facility in Narela, inspired by the historic Cellular Jail, alongside initiating meetings with land agencies for further developments in the city's correctional facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
