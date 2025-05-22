Left Menu

US-Iran Relations: From Letters to Negotiations

The US and Iran are engaged in ongoing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. Tensions have escalated with Trump's sanctions and military threats. Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful, yet enriches uranium near weapons-grade levels. Historical enmity influences current talks aiming to avert conflict and potentially reach a new agreement.

The United States and Iran are set to resume negotiations in Rome, marking the fifth round of discussions concerning Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. These talks build upon previous meetings in both Rome and Muscat, Oman. The backdrop includes President Donald Trump's stringent sanctions and verbalized military threats as part of his 'maximum pressure' campaign.

Trump recently attempted to initiate a dialogue by sending a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggesting negotiations to avoid military conflict. Despite cautious optimism about the expert-level talks, significant differences remain in reaching a deal on uranium enrichment levels.

Iran's nuclear ambitions continue to worry Western nations, especially as Tehran enriches uranium close to weapons-grade levels. While Iran maintains its programme is peaceful, concerns persist amid historical and ongoing tensions between the US and Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The spectre of past grievances looms over these crucial negotiations.

