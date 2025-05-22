Left Menu

Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: HRW Condemns Ban on Awami League

Human Rights Watch has criticized Bangladesh's interim government for banning the Awami League, led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Under revised anti-terror laws, the interim government has disbanded the party, raising concerns about suppressing political dissent and failing to uphold democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:11 IST
Human Rights Watch has taken a firm stance against Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, for its recent political maneuvers. The government disbanded the Awami League, the party of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, under newly revised anti-terrorism laws, a move seen as suppressing political freedoms.

The ban, enacted on May 12, has sparked condemnation from the global rights community, noting it fails to promote accountability or reform of the criminal justice system as promised. The interim administration's actions have raised alarms over basic freedoms and democratic rights within Bangladesh.

While the government has vowed to honor democratic principles ahead of a general election, the disbandment, compounded by legal actions against Hasina and her colleagues, have cast doubt on those ambitions. Political tensions remain high as the country's political future hangs precariously in the balance.

