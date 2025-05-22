Jammu and Kashmir Orders Immediate Shutdown of Official Websites on Private Domains
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has mandated the shutdown of official websites hosted on private domains to counter data breaches. This includes adhering to national cybersecurity protocols, using approved IT equipment, and ensuring secure digital governance. Compliance reports are required, with disciplinaries for non-compliance.
In a decisive move to fortify digital security, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all government entities to deactivate their official websites hosted on private domains.
The directive comes after a high-level meeting, led by the J&K chief secretary, aimed at addressing rising cyber threats, including data breaches and phishing attacks. As a result, government websites are to transition to secured domains, with assistance from the National Informatics Centre.
The circular also mandates the use of official NIC email IDs for communication while emphasizing adherence to cybersecurity protocols and equipment standardization. Compliance is mandatory, with failures potentially leading to disciplinary actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
