Net Migration to Britain Halves Amid Visa Rule Changes

Britain's net migration dropped by 50% in 2024 due to changes in visa rules. The data, revealing a decrease to 431,000, provides relief to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who pledged to reduce immigration. This drop is attributed to a decline in immigration from non-EU countries.

Updated: 22-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Official data revealed that Britain's net migration plummeted by half in 2024, driven largely by modifications to work and study visa regulations aimed at reducing incoming numbers. According to the Office for National Statistics, net migration fell to 431,000, a significant decline from 860,000 in 2023.

This reduction provides political relief for Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who vowed to curtail migration amid pressure from right-wing political influences. The Conservative Party, which previously held government, attributed the decrease to their implemented visa rule changes.

The drop was primarily due to decreased immigration from non-EU countries, particularly India, Nigeria, and Pakistan, alongside an uptick in emigration rates. These changes also reflect in the lowered numbers of work and study visa applications, posing economic challenges due to Britain's dependence on migrant labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

