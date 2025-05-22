Net Migration to Britain Halves Amid Visa Rule Changes

Official data revealed that Britain's net migration plummeted by half in 2024, driven largely by modifications to work and study visa regulations aimed at reducing incoming numbers. According to the Office for National Statistics, net migration fell to 431,000, a significant decline from 860,000 in 2023.

This reduction provides political relief for Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who vowed to curtail migration amid pressure from right-wing political influences. The Conservative Party, which previously held government, attributed the decrease to their implemented visa rule changes.

The drop was primarily due to decreased immigration from non-EU countries, particularly India, Nigeria, and Pakistan, alongside an uptick in emigration rates. These changes also reflect in the lowered numbers of work and study visa applications, posing economic challenges due to Britain's dependence on migrant labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)