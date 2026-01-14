France Establishes Consulate in Greenland Amid Tensions with U.S.

France will inaugurate a consulate in Greenland on February 6, an initiative planned since last year, announced French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. This move occurs amid heightened tensions with the U.S., particularly President Donald Trump's territorial ambitions in the Arctic region.

During a radio interview on RTL, Barrot emphasized the need for the U.S. to cease its attempts to assert control over Greenland, highlighting the autonomous territory's status under Danish governance. He criticized American tactics as counterproductive to relationships within NATO.

Barrot declared that any form of blackmail by the United States against Greenland must come to an end. He described such actions as nonsensical and contrary to the strategic interests of the United States, stressing the need for respect among NATO allies.

