France Establishes Consulate in Greenland Amid Tensions with U.S.

France is set to open a new consulate in Greenland, a move in response to perceived U.S. attempts to control the territory. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot criticized American interference, urging a halt to what he described as blackmail against the autonomous Danish territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-01-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
France will inaugurate a consulate in Greenland on February 6, an initiative planned since last year, announced French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. This move occurs amid heightened tensions with the U.S., particularly President Donald Trump's territorial ambitions in the Arctic region.

During a radio interview on RTL, Barrot emphasized the need for the U.S. to cease its attempts to assert control over Greenland, highlighting the autonomous territory's status under Danish governance. He criticized American tactics as counterproductive to relationships within NATO.

Barrot declared that any form of blackmail by the United States against Greenland must come to an end. He described such actions as nonsensical and contrary to the strategic interests of the United States, stressing the need for respect among NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

