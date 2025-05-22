Left Menu

Macron and Xi Aim to Resolve Cognac Tariff Dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed resolving the cognac tariff dispute in a phone call. They emphasized equitable business conditions and cooperation in maintaining international trade rules amidst broader global trade tensions, including China's ongoing anti-dumping probe into EU brandy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:21 IST
Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: Wikipidea

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to expedite resolving the cognac tariff dispute, as revealed in a recent phone conversation. Macron conveyed this development via a post on social media platform X.

During their discussion, Macron emphasized that Chinese investments are welcome in France, contingent upon fair conditions for businesses in both nations, a crucial aspect of their trade relationships. This dialogue precedes Macron's upcoming trip to Southeast Asia.

The conversation occurs amid rising trade tensions, notably China's anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy. Both leaders also stressed the importance of cooperation to uphold international trade rules and advocated for genuine multilateralism.

