Left Menu

IAS Officer Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations: Public Trust at Stake

IAS officer Reny Wilfred has been suspended by the Nagaland government amid serious allegations of sexual and mental harassment. The Nagaland State Commission for Women filed a formal complaint after reports by female employees. The Nagaland Police have initiated a Special Investigation Team to examine the accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:26 IST
IAS Officer Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations: Public Trust at Stake
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

An IAS officer in Nagaland has been suspended amidst allegations of sexual and mental harassment by female employees. The suspension follows a formal complaint filed by the Nagaland State Commission for Women, revealing accusations of Wilfred demanding sexual favors for professional benefits.

The Naga Students' Federation has joined the outcry, emphasizing that Wilfred's continued tenure could undermine public trust. As the investigation proceeds, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to scrutinize the allegations further, following an FIR filed by Nagaland Police.

During the suspension, Wilfred is ordered to report to the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in Kohima and cannot leave without authorization. He also faces another trial related to the alleged molestation of domestic workers in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025