IAS Officer Suspended Amid Harassment Allegations: Public Trust at Stake

An IAS officer in Nagaland has been suspended amidst allegations of sexual and mental harassment by female employees. The suspension follows a formal complaint filed by the Nagaland State Commission for Women, revealing accusations of Wilfred demanding sexual favors for professional benefits.

The Naga Students' Federation has joined the outcry, emphasizing that Wilfred's continued tenure could undermine public trust. As the investigation proceeds, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to scrutinize the allegations further, following an FIR filed by Nagaland Police.

During the suspension, Wilfred is ordered to report to the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in Kohima and cannot leave without authorization. He also faces another trial related to the alleged molestation of domestic workers in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)