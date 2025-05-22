Tensions Escalate as Iran Warns Israel of Retaliation

Amid escalating tensions, Iran has issued a stern warning to Israel, promising a 'devastating and decisive response' if any attack on Iranian soil occurs, according to statements from Tehran's Revolutionary Guards. This announcement comes in the wake of a CNN report citing U.S. intelligence on Israel's preparations for a potential strike against Iranian nuclear facilities.

As Tehran and Washington gear up for a crucial fifth round of nuclear talks in Rome, disputes over Iran's uranium enrichment activities continue to fuel geopolitical strife. The United States views this enrichment as a potential step towards developing nuclear weaponry, which Iran vehemently denies, claiming its nuclear ambitions are solely for civilian purposes.

The possibility of military conflict looms large, especially if U.S.-Iran negotiations falter or fail to address Israeli concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities. The region remains on edge, as past exchanges of fire between Iran and Israel underscore the volatility of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)