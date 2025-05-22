Left Menu

Strengthening Child Protection: Nagaland's Strategic Move

The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NSCPCR) emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and child protection authorities to safeguard vulnerable children. During a sensitisation programme, NSCPCR chief Alun Hangsing highlighted evolving challenges in crimes against women and children, urging police to adopt child-sensitive approaches and stay informed about child protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:30 IST
The Nagaland State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NSCPCR) is prioritizing collaboration with law enforcement agencies to enhance the protection of vulnerable children.

During a sensitisation programme for police officers organized by the District Executive Force (DEF) Kohima and NSCPCR, chief Alun Hangsing emphasized the evolving challenges in crimes against women and children, highlighting the need for police officers to develop child-sensitive handling and specialized knowledge.

Hangsing urged officers to familiarize themselves with critical child protection laws, such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, to ensure children feel protected when engaging with the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

