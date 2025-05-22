Diplomatic Dreams Shattered: Tragedy at Washington's Capital Jewish Museum

The diplomatic community in Washington, D.C. is reeling after a lone gunman killed two Israeli embassy staffers on Wednesday night. The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum, just 1.3 miles from the White House.

Police have arrested a suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago. Witnesses reported that Rodriguez chanted 'Free Palestine' during his arrest. Authorities confirmed no prior police contact with Rodriguez, who allegedly admitted to the crime after discarding his weapon.

The tragic incident has further fueled polarization surrounding the war in Gaza, drawing condemnation from leaders like President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

(With inputs from agencies.)