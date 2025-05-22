Diplomatic Dreams Shattered: Tragedy at Washington's Capital Jewish Museum
Two Israeli embassy staffers dedicated to fostering Israel-Palestinian relations were tragically killed by a gunman in Washington, D.C. The suspect, chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, was arrested following the incident. The shootings have amplified tensions over the Gaza conflict, highlighting rising antisemitism and anti-Arab sentiment in the U.S.
The diplomatic community in Washington, D.C. is reeling after a lone gunman killed two Israeli embassy staffers on Wednesday night. The victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum, just 1.3 miles from the White House.
Police have arrested a suspect, Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago. Witnesses reported that Rodriguez chanted 'Free Palestine' during his arrest. Authorities confirmed no prior police contact with Rodriguez, who allegedly admitted to the crime after discarding his weapon.
The tragic incident has further fueled polarization surrounding the war in Gaza, drawing condemnation from leaders like President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts at University of Washington Over Pro-Palestinian Protest
Court Orders Transfer of Tufts Student Amidst Pro-Palestinian Advocacy Controversy
Columbia University's Dramatic Pro-Palestinian Protest Sparks National Debate
Campus Unrest: Pro-Palestinian Protests Rock Columbia University
Pro-Palestinian Protest Erupts at Columbia University