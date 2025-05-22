Tragedy Strikes: Toxic Gas Claims Lives of Three Workers at Bikaner Mill

In a tragic incident at a woollen mill in Bikaner's Karani Industrial Area, three workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank, authorities reported. The workers, Sagar, Anil, and Ganesh Karani, were called to remove wastewater containing chemicals used in thread processing.

The accident unfolded when one worker entered the tank and failed to respond, prompting the other two to follow. All three were overwhelmed by toxic fumes, losing consciousness. They were pulled out by colleagues and transported to PBM Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Preliminary investigations suggest exposure to high levels of hazardous gases, likely carbon dioxide.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra condemned the incident as 'institutional murder,' criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acknowledging the deaths during his visit to the city. He called the government to investigate, identify the responsible parties, and provide adequate compensation to the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)